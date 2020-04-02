It is the first time in history that the network has released so much content to the public
HBO It is one of the most important television networks in recent years and is responsible for large series and movies of great importance to pop culture.
To show solidarity with the people who are in their homes trying to reduce the impact of coronavirus, the television channel has decided to release content from its applications HBO NOW Y HBO GO, so that it can be seen for free by anyone in the United States.
Starting Friday April 3, 10 full series, 10 documentaries and documentaries, and 20 Warner Bros. movies will air for free on the company’s two apps. These are said contents:
Series:
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
Docuseries and documentaries:
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion $
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Films:
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t it romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Bread
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown
This content will be available without subscription from Friday, April 3 by downloading the HBO NOW and HBO GO applications or at HBONOW.com
