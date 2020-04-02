It is the first time in history that the network has released so much content to the public

HBO It is one of the most important television networks in recent years and is responsible for large series and movies of great importance to pop culture.

To show solidarity with the people who are in their homes trying to reduce the impact of coronavirus, the television channel has decided to release content from its applications HBO NOW Y HBO GO, so that it can be seen for free by anyone in the United States.

Starting Friday April 3, 10 full series, 10 documentaries and documentaries, and 20 Warner Bros. movies will air for free on the company’s two apps. These are said contents:

Series:

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Docuseries and documentaries:

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion $

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Films:

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t it romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Bread

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

This content will be available without subscription from Friday, April 3 by downloading the HBO NOW and HBO GO applications or at HBONOW.com

