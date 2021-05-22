HBO Spain will premiere the ‘Friends’ reunion on the same day as the United States

Do you hear that? They are the sighs of relief of all the Spanish fans of ‘Friends’ who feared that they would have to wait many months to be able to see the meeting of the protagonists legally in our country. HBO Spain did not stop responding to all those who asked them that the special chapter was an exclusive content of HBO Max and that at the moment it was not going to reach their platform.

But they have finally confirmed that yes, the ‘Friends’ reunion will arrive on HBO Spain on May 27, the same day it opens in the United States. Thus, HBO Spain continues to bring content from HBO Max, as it did with ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, before its “transformation” into the new brand, which will take place in the second half of this year. HBO Spain confirms that it will arrive in both the original version subtitled and dubbed into Spanish, although the dubbed version will take a little longer to arrive. The idea is that the same voice actors of the series return, but it is not confirmed yet. The voices meeting cannot be complete anyway because Concha García Valero, the voice of Courteney Cox, passed away in 2006.

What will we see in the special

As we already knew, The special will consist of a program in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the legendary Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. studios. to remember the sitcom that made them famous, look back with the best memories and anecdotes and talk about the residue it has left behind.

Photos from the ‘Friends’ reunion

In addition to recreating mythical moments, such as Ross’s Trivia, or doing script readings, They will be accompanied by a series of stellar guests, both actresses and actors who passed through the series such as Tom Selleck or Maggie Wheeler, Richard and Janice, as well as VIP fans of ‘Friends’, like Cara Delevingne, BTS, Lady Gaga or Justin Bieber. In the photo gallery you have some of them during the special. HBO Spain is the exclusive home of the ten seasons of ‘Friends’ in our country.