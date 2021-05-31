HBO Spain Releases June 2021: News

The HBO catalog for June arrives full of classics. A cinematic couple, such as the complete series of Indiana Jones and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and a series that is already a modern classic: the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’. This is what HBO has for us at the start of the summer.

‘Rick and Morty’ S5

As it has done in previous seasons, HBO offers us Rick and Morty just one day after it is seen in its original premiere on Adult Swim. Two years after the fourth season we get a new batch of chapters with the usual feverish rhythm and where we detect winks to the Power Rangers, a peculiar hell of cenobite airs and, of course, Rick clones.

‘Legend of the Underground’

This documentary explores the harsh discrimination faced by LGBTQ rights activists in Nigeria, where same-sex marriage is prohibited and certain behaviors can lead to jail time. A production that foregrounds the terrible experiences that are still suffered in certain areas of the world due to gender issues and sexual orientation.

Indiana Jones Saga

The entire Indiana Jones saga, including the criticized fourth installment, comes to HBO to promote an authentic binge of old-fashioned adventures. Nazis, whips, fantastic archeology and many persecutions in a pack of films that are already authentic history of the blockbusters of the eighties.

