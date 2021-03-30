HBO Spain Releases April 2021: News

HBO does not rest from superhero stories after the Justice League binge we had last month, with and without color. This time we recovered one of DC’s historical, Green Lantern, and we meet a few new ones, The Nevers, but with a Victorian setting. This is the highlight of HBO’s April programming.

Catalog of new series in Spain

‘The Nevers’

Joss Whedon launched for HBO (before accusations of inappropriate behavior by much of the cast of ‘Buffy’ and by Ray Fisher, Cyborg in ‘Justice League’) this Victorian superhero series that never quite finished, leaving due to exhaustion after five episodes. The series retains, however, its thematic stamp, since like other of his works -such as ‘Buffy’, without going any further-, it aims to reformulate the codes of the Marvel mutants. We will see how consistent the result is.

All series in April

‘Vikings’ T6 (1/4) ‘Manifest’ T3 (2/4) ‘Pray, obey, kill’ (4/4) ‘Exterminate all savages’ (8/8) ‘The Nevers’ (12/4 ) ‘Welcome to Utmark’ (18/4) ‘Mare of Eastown’ (19/4) ‘The Godfather of Harlem’ S2 (20/4) ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ S2 (24/4) ‘The Tale of the maid ‘T4 (29/4)

Catalog of new documentaries in Spain

‘Our Towns’

A tour of the cities of the United States that are on the fringes of the big capitals that we see continuously in the news. The daily life of the localities that in many cases have had to resist root transformations, and that this documentary collects and describes, with an optimistic, hopeful tone and attentive to small details.

All documentaries in April

‘Our Towns’ (14/4)

Catalog of new films in Spain

‘Green Lantern’

Although it does not end up being a round film, ‘Green Lantern’ deserved better luck than he had in his day. Maybe now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has reminded us that the Green Lanterns are there to be explored, this movie is worth taking back with a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds in his sauce, in a horrible costume but with a very adventure. vindicable for his imagination and excellent villains.

All movies in April

HBO Kids