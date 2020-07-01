Larry David has reached cruising speed and it appears that will not be begged to give us new episodes of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. After two considerable waits between its last seasons, the acclaimed HBO sitcom has received the green light for the development of another installment half a year after the launch of the tenth, so it is confirmed that the series will continue to live as long as David wishes.

Mahershala Ali and Larry David

As Deadline indicates, the creator and protagonist can be expected to be accompanied by Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson in the eleventh season, or at least by most of them. In addition, the American chain has wanted to offer details on the state of development of this expected continuation. « Larry is already busy writing, and we really want to see what he has in mind, « said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of programming for HBO.

For his part, David has taken the announcement of the renovation with humor: « Believe me, I am as sad about this as you are. I can only hope that one day HBO will come to its senses and guarantee me the cancellation that I deserve so much.For now, we will have to wait for the fabled humorist to be cut off, who will continue to be one of the most recognizable faces in the HBO comedy section, where they will also have the opportunity to shine again ‘Barry’ or ‘ Insecure ‘.

Back to the origins

The renewal of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ has gone hand in hand with the commissioning of a new project by HBO. As TVLine reports, the WarnerMedia network has launched the development of ‘Unruly’, a six-episode miniseries in which Mahershala Ali will give life to Jack Johnson, the first black boxer who managed to proclaim himself champion in the heavyweight category. Ali himself will serve as executive producer alongside Tom Hanks, Beau Willimon (‘House of Cards’) and Dominique Morisseau (‘Shameless’), in a project with which he will get back into Johnson’s shoes two decades later, since in 2000 he did the same in the play « The Great White Hope ».