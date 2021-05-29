HBO releases the trailer for the modern version of Gossip Girl

HBO Max shared the first trailer for the new version of Gossip Girl, which will arrive in Latin America on July 8.

After eight years of the original site’s closure, Gossip Girl has resurfaced to target New York’s new generation of private school teens.

The new Gossip Girl will reveal scandals, anguish and gossip but from a different perspective, because now current issues will be addressed and how much social networks have changed in recent years.

The cast of the new version of Gossip Girl consists of Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson.

The series is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s best-selling novels and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

