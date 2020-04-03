Some streamimg platforms are giving more reasons to stay at home, if for some the ban did not seem enough. At a time when many hours will be spent at home, seeking entertainment is important. Having multiple subscription platforms to choose content can be a good idea. To do this, and not to leave anyone behind, HBO has announced that it will put some of its best series on the open., without the need to subscribe. A kind of free HBO to spend more time.
This announcement coincides with the increase in the number of infections and deaths of COVID-19 in the United States, so Starting today, April 3, HBO opens a subscription-free period for HBO Now and HBO Go. Of course, this option is available –for the time being–, only for United States accounts.
Of course, among the content options – more than 500 hours according to the HBO statement – are not their latest releases. This means that Westworld fans are not in good luck. But all those who have never had time to see The Sopranos or The Wire do. Nothing better than a confinement for catch up on all those pending series. Also featuring some of Warner Bros. ‘box office hit movies The Lego Movie: 2.
If you want to know what the free HBO option includes during the time of confinement, here is the list:
Series
Ballers (5 seasons)
Barry (2 seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 seasons)
The Sopranos (7 seasons)
Succession (2 seasons)
True Blood (7 seasons
Veep (7 seasons)
The Wire (5 seasons)
Films
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t it romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Bread
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown
Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion $
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
👇 More in Explica.co