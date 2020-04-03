Some streamimg platforms are giving more reasons to stay at home, if for some the ban did not seem enough. At a time when many hours will be spent at home, seeking entertainment is important. Having multiple subscription platforms to choose content can be a good idea. To do this, and not to leave anyone behind, HBO has announced that it will put some of its best series on the open., without the need to subscribe. A kind of free HBO to spend more time.

This announcement coincides with the increase in the number of infections and deaths of COVID-19 in the United States, so Starting today, April 3, HBO opens a subscription-free period for HBO Now and HBO Go. Of course, this option is available –for the time being–, only for United States accounts.

Of course, among the content options – more than 500 hours according to the HBO statement – are not their latest releases. This means that Westworld fans are not in good luck. But all those who have never had time to see The Sopranos or The Wire do. Nothing better than a confinement for catch up on all those pending series. Also featuring some of Warner Bros. ‘box office hit movies The Lego Movie: 2.

If you want to know what the free HBO option includes during the time of confinement, here is the list:

Series

Ballers (5 seasons)

Barry (2 seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 seasons)

The Sopranos (7 seasons)

Succession (2 seasons)

True Blood (7 seasons

Veep (7 seasons)

The Wire (5 seasons)

Films

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t it romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Bread

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion $

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

