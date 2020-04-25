MIAMI.- This April 26 will mark 34 years of the explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant in Ukraine, considered one of the worst human catastrophes in history. To commemorate the anniversary, HBO Signature will air all episodes of the Chernobyl miniseries this Sunday from 12:15 p.m.

The original HBO and Sky miniseries, filmed in Lithuania, shocked the world with its dramatization of the events that occurred in the moments before and after the tragedy that, after a massive explosion, released radioactive material in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, arriving to Scandinavia and western Europe. In five episodes, Chernobyl shows the incredible sacrifices of women and men to save Europe from an unimaginable disaster and exposing what the cost of lies is.

Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, and Emily Watson. Harris plays Valery Legasov, a Soviet nuclear physicist. As a member of the response team, he was one of the first to understand the unprecedented magnitude of the disaster that had occurred. Skarsgård plays the role of Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, who was assigned by the Kremlin to lead the government commission in Chernobyl in the hours after the accident, while Watson plays Ulana Khomyuk, the nuclear physicist appointed to reveal the reasons. that caused the disaster.

The series was created and executive produced by Craig Mazin (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”), directed by Johan Renck (“Breaking Bad”). It is produced by Sister Pictures and The Mighty Mint as a co-production by HBO and Sky. Emmy winner Carolyn Strauss for “Game of Thrones” and Jane Featherstone (“Broadchurch”) are executive producers; Johan Renck and Chris Fry (“Humans”) are co-executive producers and Sanne Wohlenberg (“Black Mirror”) is producer.