HBO prepares the celebration of the tenth anniversary of Game of Thrones – Tomatazos

One of the most popular fantasy series of recent times has been Game of Thrones – 100%, that he had an interesting run throughout eight seasons despite the ending that several fans described as disappointing. This 2021 marks the ten years since its first episode was broadcast, and being such an epic program and with a significant number of followers, HBO has begun preparations to celebrate it in a big way.

According to what has been reported through Variety, HBO has already officially announced the event that will be named The Iron Anniversary, which will have a total duration of one month. The celebration will begin with a marathon for each season, particularly called MaraThrone, as well as an interactive page within the HBO Max platform, which is already activated.

On the other hand, some special edition merchandise has also been included for those who like to collect items about the series or simply for those who want an elegant detail near them such as a Fabergé Imperial Egg, an item considered a jewelery masterpiece; Warner Bros. Consumer Products is also about to launch a line of beers inspired by the series from the Mikkeller microbrewery, without forgetting the much-used Funko Pop figures with iron texture.

Warner Media has highlighted its page on its young streaming platform where there are special videos and interviews where some easter eggs and important spoilers about the series stand out, an important introduction to the world created by George RR Martin as well as his characters that have stood out so much. among the audience. Those with a subscription to HBO Max will also have the opportunity to access more than 150 interviews, deleted or extended scenes, some clips and trailers.

But not everything will be exclusively reserved for HBO Max users, as the company will carry out the marathon of episodes through HBO2 from April 1 to 10 from 10 am. It has been reported that all that are generated with the products and subscriptions to see the series will be destined for philanthropic organizations and it will be the same cast who will be in charge of promoting these organizations and thanking them for their support.

These support projects include UNICEF, Women for Women International, Royal Mencap Society, International Rescue Committee (IRC), The Trevor Project, an organization that helps prevent suicide by targeting gay, transgender and bisexual youth, among many others. . The last season of the series aired in May 2019, and despite response from both critics and audiences, this was one of the most anticipated events for a television show.

Undoubtedly, these first ten years set a guideline within the universe generated from the novels of A Song of Ice and Fire, since in addition to having meant an important catapult for several of its actors such as Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner or Maisie Williams, is the beginning of a great franchise. So far it is known that this year will begin production of a new prequel series that will be named House of the Dragon, to be released in 2022, which will take place at least one hundred years before the story already told.