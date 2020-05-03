It seems evident that in a matter of time dozens of novels, series and films will be seen that will deal with everything that humanity is experiencing these days. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed and will change our habits, and the material that will come out of it will gradually see the light.

What will be one of the first content to deal with these issues will in fact be seen very soon on HBO. The chain and streaming service is preparing ‘AT HOME’, a series on confinement made since confinement, according to what they have communicated, and which will have several well-known faces.

Among them, Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marqués-Marcet and Elena Martín create and direct each of the five episodes that make up the series. Five fictional stories in the same context: the quarantine caused by the coronavirus.

A mobile ‘home’ shoot in hand from their homes

The chapters will be filmed in the domestic environment of the houses in which the directors are confined, only with the people with whom they are isolated and without filming equipment, only provided with a basic kit consisting of a state-of-the-art telephone and some accessories.

AT HOME, which will be released in the coming weeks, although without a specific date, will have five separate and anthological stories.

Each chapter of EN CASA will last about 15 minutes and will be created and directed by one of the five directors who have joined this project.

The most striking thing about the proposal, of course, is that they will face a challenge marked by circumstances: they will shoot their stories with the help of a “Filmmaker Kit” (as HBO has called it), made up of a state-of-the-art telephone and a series of accessories that will allow them to record their proposals in a reduced space and with a very limited number of interpreters, who in some cases will include the directors themselves.

Some of the plots that the chain advances will be the following: What would happen if your boyfriend left you the morning in which the confinement was decreed? Could confining you at home be a brutally liberating experience? What if confinement makes you discover that your partner is not who you believed? Is it possible to travel in this context without leaving the same room? o What would it be like to live this experience in a commune with seven friends?

We will be attentive to this and other releases.