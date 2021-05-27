HBO Max’s bet for Latin America

But one of the proposals that puts the arrival of HBO max on the negotiating table for streaming platforms is the much-fought display window. A concept that has caused discord with distributors who requested an extended period between their stay in commercial theaters before their arrival on streaming services.

Films such as En el Barrio, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film project, the next installment of Space Jam: A new era, starring LeBron James or The Suicide Squad with the performances of Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and John Cena, will come to the platform only 35 days after its premiere in theaters in Latin America. No additional cost to subscribers, unlike other services like Disney.

Finally, the international offer also expands with this transition. The arrival of the acclaimed serial created by Los Javis, Veneno, inspired by the life of the transsexual woman, television icon of the 90s in Spain, Cristina Ortiz, the Italian Gomorrah, developed by the celebrated writer Roberto Saviano, the Israeli drama Valley is expected. Of Tears with performances by Lior Ashkenazi and Maor Shwitzer

The cost is divided into 2 possibilities: a mobile plan, designed for an individual experience on smartphones and tablets priced at 99 Mexican pesos. Another standard option will have access for 3 users simultaneously and 5 personalized profiles, as well as download content at a price of 149 pesos. Users already subscribed to HBO GO will automatically move to the new platform.