HBO Max’s Batman series won’t focus on him

HBO Max is preparing its series on Batman, which would be a television spin-off of the next film. However, it seems like Bruce Wayne won’t be the full lead on the show.

HBO will bring to the small screen a series about The batman, which will continue in some way with the universe that will create the character’s film that will be released in 2022. Matt reeves, director of the film, will not be in charge of the television project.

For its part, Joe barton, will be the one who appears as showrunner of this edition. He expects the story arc of his creation to unfold during Year One, using elements from other stories.

However, one of the writers of Dc comicsUpon learning of the production of the series, he was intrigued to know if one of its volumes would be used as a basis. This is the case of Ed brubaker, writer of Gotham central.

The writer chatted with Kevin smith, to whom he revealed that he spoke with a member of the Reeves-directed film production. He would have said “no, that’s not really Gotham Central. They’re making sure they don’t call it Gotham Central and it’s more of a spin off of the movie. It will be like the show of James Gordon“.

Jim Gordon to star in HBO’s The Batman series

With the above, it was hinted that since it will have influence from many of the Batman crime series, and Gordon will be used as the central axis, this is the main protagonist and not the Bruce wayne from Robert Pattinson.

“The priority for HBO Max surely has to be making sure this doesn’t feel like another Gotham,” the outlet said. Comic Book Movie.

The cast

The show would follow the climax of the corruption in Gotham City, which could bring two of the great gangsters into action. The Penguin from Colin farrell and the Carmine falcone from John turturro they would be part of this production.

Finally, it is key to remember that the role of James Gordon will be played by Jeffrey Wright.