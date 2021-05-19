HBO Max’s ad-supported service to debut in June at $ 9.99

(Reuters) – HBO Max’s ad-supported subscription plan will debut at a price of $ 9.99 a month in the first week of June, the streaming platform owned by AT&T Inc. said on Wednesday.

Original HBO shows such as “Mare of Easttown,” starring Kate Winslet, and “The Nevers” will not be advertised, a spokesperson said, as existing contracts for those shows do not include agreements to show advertisements.

The much anticipated lower-priced “HBO Max with Ads” joins the current service, which is ad-free and costs $ 14.99 per month.

In a statement, JP Colaco, WarnerMedia’s head of ad sales, said the new service will have the “lightest ad load” in the streaming industry.

The new service is part of a broader expansion plan that will see HBO Max launch in 39 countries this year in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and in Europe later this year. AT&T announced an agreement Monday to combine its media assets with Discovery Inc, creating a new company with an enterprise value of more than $ 120 billion.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)