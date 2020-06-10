The retreat of ‘Gone with the Wind’ is temporary and will return to the HBO Max catalog with an explanation of its historical context on racism

The streaming platform HBO Max He assured that the withdrawal of ‘Gone with the Wind’ from its catalog in the United States is temporary, since it will return with an explanation of its “historical context” that indicates the racial prejudice containing.

“The film will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those same representations, but it will be shown as it was originally created, because doing the opposite would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed,” explained a representative of the company to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news caused controversy, although the 1939 tape has been criticized for years for offering an idealized view of the slavery and perpetuate stereotypes racist.

“‘Gone With The Wind‘Is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. These racist representations were wrong then and today too. We feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and a denunciation of these representations would be irresponsible, ”said HBO Max.

Gone with the wind movie poster. Special Photo

The movement coincides with the decision of other companies such as Disney that includes the label “this program is presented as it was originally created, it may contain obsolete cultural representations” in old classics that contain winks and details that under the gaze of the 21st century would be racist and out of date.

The temporary withdrawal of ‘Gone with the Wind’ comes a day after the Los Angeles Times published an opinion column, signed by John Ridley, requesting the measure because history “glorifies” the slavery during the Civil War The US “ignores its horrors and perpetuates the most painful stereotypes for people of color.”

The historical period on which the film is based, and the original novel, is a still controversial chapter in American society as the southern states wanted to proclaim independence by refusing to abolish the slavery.

The film was pointed out in its time by activists such as the African-American screenwriter Carlton Moss, who criticized the stereotypical characterizations of the black characters for being “lazy, clumsy, irresponsible” and showing a “radiant acceptance of slavery”.

When the African American actress Hattie McDaniel won the Oscar for his portrayal of a slave, he had to sit apart from his peers at the end of the room by the laws of racial segregation.

Other movies that have been similarly noted are ‘The Birth of to Nation ’ (1915) and ‘Song of the South ’ (1946), erased from the Disney catalog and focus of protests from the day of its release that accused her of ridiculing the black population and justifying slavery.

With information from .