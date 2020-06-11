LOS ANGELES – Streaming platform HBO Max temporarily removes the movie “Gone With The Wind” from its catalog in the United States, after the 1939 tape has been criticized for years for offering an idealized view of slavery and perpetuate racist stereotypes.

“These racist representations were wrong then and today they are wrong, and we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible,” the company said in a statement.

“These depictions are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a complaint of those depictions, but it will be presented as originally created, because to do so otherwise it would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed, “he adds.

The move coincides with the decision of other companies such as Disney, which avoided including on its new platform “Song of the South” – a controversial film since its premiere in 1946 – or the Paramount television network that canceled the program. “Cops” starring United States Police.

The withdrawal of “Gone With The Wind” comes a day after the Los Angeles Times published an opinion column, signed by John Ridley, requesting the measure because history “glorifies” slavery during the Civil War. The US “ignores its horrors and perpetuates the most painful stereotypes for people of color.”

The historical period on which the film is based, and the original novel, is a still controversial chapter in American society as the southern states wanted to proclaim independence by refusing to abolish slavery.

“Gone with the wind” was already pointed out in its time by activists such as African-American screenwriter Carlton Moss, who criticized the stereotypical characterizations of black characters for being “lazy, clumsy, irresponsible” and showing a “radiant acceptance of slavery.”

When the African-American actress Hattie McDaniel won the Oscar for her portrayal of a slave girl, she had to sit apart from her peers at the end of the room because of racial segregation laws.

Other films that have been similarly noted are “The Birth of a Nation” and “Song of the South” (1946), deleted from the Disney catalog and the focus of protests from the day of its release. who accused her of ridiculing the black population and justifying slavery.

Its broadcast has been accompanied by controversy for “glorifying” the work of the police, as well as “stereotyping” the profiles of crime, according to civil groups.

