HBO Max will have the Champions League exclusively for Mexico

With the officialization of the HBO Max launch date in Latin America and other markets, more news appears every minute regarding the streaming service’s catalog. Information confirmed at the launch of the service is that there will not only be series and movies, but also soccer. And the good one. The UEFA champions league It can be seen through this new service, although in principle only in two countries.

According to the available information, the main European football tournament can be followed through HBO Max in Mexico and Brazil. The matches of the group stage, knockout brackets and the Champions League final will be available on the streaming platform’s plans.

It is undoubtedly very attractive news to attract users, especially in markets full of football fans. The possibility of seeing the best clubs in the world on their way to the final for the precious ‘Orejona’, can be a key factor when choosing between services of this type.

On the other hand, those who are regular fans of the Champions League but did not plan to hire HBO Max they will have to rethink that idea.

The Champions, a ‘great goal’ for the HBO Max catalog

Since the beginning, as announcements about HBO Max have been made known on social networks, Warner has confirmed that in Latin America the UEFA Champions League will only be available in Mexico.

In fact, HBO Max will have the exclusivity about the tournament. This means that the Mexican public will be obliged to hire the service if they want to watch the games. In the rest of Latin America there will be no changes in terms of television options.

I have two words for you: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Exclusive for #HBOMax only in Mexico.

Brazil will also have the UEFA Champions League through its own version of HBO Max. In this case, the streaming platform also announced that it will add “the best of TNT Sports” to its catalog.

I have two words for you: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Sim, o melhor do futebol e da TNT Sports will also be at #HBOMax

HBO Max arrives in Latin America and Brazil on June 29, with an interesting bet on popular series and movies, original content and a pinch of sport that can make a difference, albeit in a limited number of markets.

