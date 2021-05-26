HBO Max will have new original Mexican and Latin American series – Tomatazos

Almost a month after the launch of HBO Max in Latin America, the platform that has triumphed in the United States thanks to productions such as Zack Snyder’s La Liga de la Justicia – 82% or to have simultaneous Warner Bros. premieres since the end of last year has released information about its catalog in these new territories and about new Latin American original productions.

This is how it is striking that the streaming platform is already working on three Mexican projects: Bunker, an action comedy; Moorings, a family drama; Y Las Bravas, series that is being filmed in Campeche. In addition to these titles, the service will also have others from Argentina such as Bilardo, the soccer doctor Y Rooster Days, as well as The Absent from Brazil.

HBO Max will be available in Latin America as of June 29, the date on which subscribers will be able to enjoy series like Game of Thrones – 83%, Friends – 90%, The Big Bang Theory, all movies by Harry Potter, Matrix – 87%, plus of course all the surprises the company has already announced. In this way, the WarnerMedia platform is preparing to compete against streaming majors like Netflix, whose original content from Mexico and other Latin American countries has been very successful in recent years.

Moorings will have 10 episodes of 45 minutes each and will be directed to families. The series was written by the also showrunner Fernanda Eguiarte and is directed by the award-winning Marcelo Tobar. Amarres seeks to give a different, fresh, fun and, at the same time, dramatic vision of the Mexican family with a radically contemporary history, as mentioned on the Dopamine page, the company that was behind the program.

The story of Moorings presents Ana, played by Gabriela de la Garza, the granddaughter of a former mooring machine in the Sonora market in Mexico City who, desperate for her economic situation, decides to recover the family tradition to prevent her children from passing into the custody of her ex husband. This tradition consists of carrying out the spells known as moorings, spells to join two hearts. It could be any job, but, by opening the door for her, Ana also connects with a magical world, inherited but at the same time strange, known and yet new, with its own codes and rules that she will have to know and learn to use.

On the other hand, Bunker, which will have eight episodes of half an hour each, tells the story of Vladimiro, a middle-aged man who has lost the respect of his wife and children, only finds peace in an old bunker in his basement, until fate turn around and experience a series of circumstances full of tangles, action and fun. Esteban Seimandi is the showrunner of this production and Joe Rendón is in charge of the direction.

For sports fans, Las Bravas is a series of women’s soccer that will have from scriptwriters to Jose Javier Reguilón, Luis Gamboa, Paula Rendon Y Helen Santiago, while Bilardo, the soccer doctor, from Argentina, is a four-episode documentary series that will feature the testimony of the most relevant figures of this country.

In this way, HBO Max prepares to reach Latin American territories, creating new stories and expanding its narratives, something that has undoubtedly benefited other streaming platforms, so the new streaming service could be really successful in these. countries.

