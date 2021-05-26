HBO Max will have in its Latin American catalog all the seasons of Friends – Tomatazos

The WarnerMedia streaming platform that made it possible for millions to watch SnyderCut and which has had simultaneous premieres of the company since the end of last year, HBO Max, is nowhere near being released in Latin American territories and therefore many surprises have been announced in the course of the morning. Perhaps one of the most outstanding is that the catalog of this new service will include all the seasons of Friends – 90%.

In this way, fans of the series who were affected when Netflix removed all seasons from its catalog will have one more reason to hire this new service, which also managed to bring together the cast of the popular show for a special entitled Friends: The Meeting.

So those who want to relive the most iconic moments of the show that had 10 seasons, which aired from 1994 to 2004, as well as have the opportunity to see the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as Rachel, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Ross, respectively, will have to subscribe to HBO Max.

Created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Friends follows a group of friends who live in Manhattan, New York. Throughout the series, the characters live both good and bad moments, but with a comic criticism of the most momentous events of the moment. For this reason, the show has been considered by several critics as the best in history.

What is certain is that [b]Friends is one of the most famous sitcoms in television history, and the fact that HBO Max runs all of its seasons is sure to appeal to fans of the show – especially those who got upset with Netflix when it removed them. from his catalog.

Friends: The Reunion It will have already premiered in the United States by the time HBO Max debuts in Latin America, as its launch date is scheduled for May 27. However, fans of the show will be able to delight in all the content of their favorite series and watch the actors as they reflect on what it was like to be part of this sitcom.

The special was shot during the pandemic and served to bring Friends back to the center of the news. In this, numerous anecdotes from the filming will be addressed, the protagonists will receive celebrities and some guests who passed through the series and will reflect on the importance that the show had for them, as well as on the consequences of its enormous fame on their lives.

