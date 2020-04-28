         HBO Max will have full integration with the Apple platform since its debut in May

The public launch of HBO Max, the new streaming service of the WarnerMedia group, is expected on May 27. With the announcement last week, some details about the service were still missing. Now and from Variety they inform us of the plans of HBO Max and its full integration with the Apple platform.

HBO Max will have full integration with the Apple TV app

Apple created its own streaming “platform platform” and launched it in December 2016. Under the name of Apple TV app and initially available with iOS 10 and only in the US, last year it reached the rest of the world in an opening process to third parties. It is there where the role to which the company aspires in this field fits: an aggregate of content, with recommendations, own content with Apple TV + and integration of third parties through the channels.

HBO Max will have full integration with all these functions from the Apple platform. According to Variety magazine:

Under the new agreement, existing HBO Now customers (and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels) who are billed through the Apple App Store will automatically upgrade to HBO Max at no cost. additional. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe, for $ 14.99 a month, using in-app purchases on Apple devices.

The cost of both subscriptions is $ 14.99, so there is no incentive to sign up for these services before moving to HBO Max. This integration with the Apple platform It will mean the following advantages for the user:

HBO Max will be found in the Apple TV app on every compatible iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

No need to register as a user, as it is charged through our Apple ID.

There will be a native app only on fourth and fifth generation Apple TVs.

The content of HBO Max will appear in the See now section of the Apple TV app, you can add content to the queue of Next and will have a specific menu for the service.

It will have integration with Siri and universal search, something that not all streaming apps have yet.

I mean, HBO Max dives right into Apple’s arms, leaving in your hands everything that has to do with distribution of its content.

HBO Max and the unknown of the commission of the App Store

A few weeks ago we learned that some streaming video apps are allowed to dodge the commission of the App Store, as long as they offer certain functions. This commission is 30% the first year of subscription, becoming 15% later, calculated individually for each user.

Amazon Prime Video, along with Altice One and Canal +, are the only three recognized services found under this new agreement. To questions from Variety about whether HBO Max is under this type of agreement, the parent WarnerMedia declined to comment.

However, everything points to this being the case. HBO Max offers an integration with the Apple platform that is equal to or greater than that of Amazon Prime Video. It delegates to Apple the distribution and recommendation of content almost completely and without having its own app (except in the Apple set-top-box).

It would not be unreasonable for HBO Max to be under this deal. It is possible that let’s have news about the new program, related to a general opening to video streaming apps taking advantage of the upcoming WWDC 2020.

