HBO Max will have all the seasons of Friends in its Latin American catalog

The WarnerMedia streaming platform that made it possible for millions to watch SnyderCut and which has had simultaneous premieres of the company since the end of last year, HBO Max, is nowhere near being released in Latin American territories and therefore many surprises have been announced in the course of the morning. Perhaps one of the most outstanding is that the catalog of this new service will include all the seasons of Friends – 90%.

In this way, fans of the series who were affected when Netflix removed all seasons from its catalog will have one more reason to hire this new service, which also managed to bring together the cast of the popular show for a special entitled Friends: The Meeting.

#HBOMAX:

All seasons of #Friends will be available on the platform. pic.twitter.com/dbfPfgl1ub – @TomatazosCom (@TomatazosCom) May 26, 2021

So those who want to relive the most iconic moments of the show that had 10 seasons, which aired from 1994 to 2004, as well as have the opportunity to see the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as Rachel, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Ross, respectively, will have to subscribe to HBO Max.