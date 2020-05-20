WarnerMedia is betting everything to make HBO Max a true competitor in the streaming world, because you know that although HBO Go does its job it is not, under any circumstances, a platform with a friendly interface. Now we know from ComicBook that This streaming service will have an extensive film catalog that promises to put Disney + in its place..
We previously knew that we would see all HBO series plus titles like Friends South Park and The Big Bang Theory, plus Warner’s shows and his superhero movies, but the film catalog promises to be one of the best of all.
As emphasized in ComicBook, the films of the service are not a host of B-series titles – as if they exist on Netflix or Amazon – but true jewels of the screen, since we will not only have Warner Bros. classics, they also include movies from Criterion Collection and all Studio Ghibli movies.
HBO Max will launch in the United States on May 29Let’s just hope that when it launches in Mexico and Latin America they respect this catalog that you can read below.
#-TO
… And God Created Woman
16 Days of Glory
2001: A Space Odyssey
2 or 3 Things I Know About Her
42nd Street
8½
A Brief History of Time
Adam’s Rib
A Day in the Country
A Day’s Pleasure
A Dog’s Life
A Good Day To Die Hard
A Hard Day’s Night
A King in New York
Ali: Fear Eats the Soul
Alien (Director’s Cut)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
Amarcord
American pie
Analyze This
An American in Paris
An Angel at my Table
A Night in the Show
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Annie Hall
An Officer and a Gentleman
A Patch of Blue
Apocalypse now
Aquaman
Armageddon
A Room with a View
Ashes and Diamonds
A Star is Born (1954)
A Star is Born (1976)
A Star is Born (2018)
To Streetcar Named Desire
A Taste of Honey
A Time to Kill
Atlanta’s Olympic Glory
Au Revior Les Enfants
Autumn Sonata
A Woman of Paris
A Woman Under the Influence
Governess
B
Babe
Babette’s Feast
Baby boom
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman vs. Robin
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Battle of Algiers
Battleship Potemkin
Beauty and the Beast
Belle De Jour
Ben Hur
Bicycle Thieves
Big Top Pee Wee
Black girl
Black narcissus
Black orpheus
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blithe Spirit
Blood Simple
Body Heat
Bonnie and Clyde
Boys Don’t Cry
Braveheart
Breaking the Waves
Breathless
Bridesmaids
Brief Encounter
Bringing Up Baby
Broken Arrow
Brute Force
Buena Vista Social Club
C
Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory
Cannery Row
Capricorn One
Carnival of souls
White House
Royal Casino
Castle in the Sky
Cheyenne Autumn
Chimes at Midnight
Maroon
Citizen Kane
City lights
City of Angels
Cleo from 5 to 7
Closer
Cold mountain
Contact
Cool Hand Luke
Countdown
Cranes are Flying
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Crazy Rich Asians
Cries and Whispers
Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment
Critters
Chronos
OF
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Daisies
Dead man
Deep blue sea
Desert Hearts
Destroy All Monsters
Devilish
Dick tracy
Die hard
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Dirty Harry
Divorce Italian Style
Doctor Zhivago
Don’t Look Back
Down by Law
Downton Abbey
Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Drop Dead Fred
Eagle eye
East of Eden
Eating Raoul
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
Elevator to the Gallows
Ella Enchanted
Elvis: That’s the Way it is
Empire of the Sun
Equinox
Eraserhead
Europe
Europe ‘51
Eyes Without a Face
F-G
Faces
Fanny and Alexander
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Planet
fast Five
Fat girl
Fight Club
First Man Into Space
F is for Fake
Footlight Parade
For All Mankind
Foreign Correspondant
Fox and His Friends
Freaks
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freedom Song
Friday the 13th
From Up on Poppy Hill
Funny games
George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey
George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin
Germany Year Zero
Gia
Giant
Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster
Gimme Shelter
Girl Crazy
Glengarry Glen Ross
Godzilla
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
Godzilla Raids Again
Godzilla vs Gigan
Godzilla vs Hedorah
Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
Godzilla vs Megalon
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Gone with the Wind
Good Will Hunting
Gray’s Anatomy
Great Expectations
Green lantern
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Gray gardens
Grosse Pointe Blank
H-i
Hackers
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Half Nelson
Hamlet
Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice
Hanzo the Razor: The Snare
Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?
Happy death day
Harlan County U.S.A
Harold & Kumar go to White Castle
Harold and Maude
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
Hearts and Minds
Hellboy (2019)
Henry V
Her Smell
Hey Arnold! The movie
Hobbs & Shaw
Hobson’s Choice
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Hoop Dreams
Hope Floats
House
Howl’s Moving Castle
How the West was Won
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Ikiru
I Married a Witch
In Bruges
In Cold Blood
Intermezzo
In the Mood for Love
In Vanda’s Room
Invasion of Astro-Monster
Irma Vep
I Shot Jesse James
Isn’t it Romantic
IT: Chapter 2
Ivan the Terrible Part 1
Ivan the Terrible Part 2
I Was a Teenage Zombie
J-K
Jaws: The Revenge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
John Tucker Must Die
John Wick 3
Joker
Jubilee
Jules and Jim
Juliet of the Spirits
Keeper of the Flame
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Kill!
King kong
Klute
Knife in the Water
Kung Fu Panda
Kwaidan
L-M
The swamp
Lady Snowblood
Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance
Last Holiday
The Strada
Late Autumn
Late spring
Le Samourai
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Let’s Spend the Night Together
Lilies of the Field
Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory
Limelight
Little Black Book
Little Shop of Horrors
Live Free or Die Hard
Lola
Lola Montes
Lolita
Loneliness of the Long Distance
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons
Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence
Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell
Look Back in Anger
Lord of the Flies
Love actually
Love in the Afternoon
L’Amore
L’Argent
L’Avventura
Major barbara
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Man Bites Dog
Manhattan
Marriage of Maria Braun
Male Feminin
Metropolitan
Mikey and Nicky
Mildred Pierce
Million Dollar Mermaid
Modern times
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa Smile
Mon oncle
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
Monsieur Verdoux
Monterey Pop
Mothra vs Godzilla
Mr. Arkadin
Mr & Mrs Smith
Mrs. Doubtfire
Mrs. Soffel
Multiple Maniacs
Muriel’s Wedding
My Brilliant Career
My Dinner with Andre
My Life as a Dog
My Neighbors the Yamadas
My Neighbor Totoro
My Night at Maud’s
NOT
Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory
Nanook of the North
Nausicaa of the Walley of the Wind
Network
Nice and Friendly
Night of the Living Dead
Nocturnal Animals
North by Northwest
Notting Hill
Now, Voyager
Ocean waves
Of Mice and Men
Oliver Twist
Once Upon a Time in the West
One fine day
Onibaba
Only Angels have Wings
Only Yesterday
Out of africa
P
Paris, Texas
Pat and Mike
Pather Panchali
Paths of Glory
Pay day
Pepe Le Moko
Permanent Vacation
Person
Pet Sematary
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Piranha
Plans, Trains, and Automobiles
Point Blank
Police Academy: Mission to Moscow
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Story
Polyester
Pok poko
Ponyo
Porco Russo
Practical Magic
Pretty in pink
Pride and Prejudice
Primary
Princess Mononoke
Prisoners
Pygmalion
Q-R
Quadrophenia
Quantum of Solace
Querelle
Raising Arizona
Rashomon
Ready or Not
Rebel Without a Cause
Red Desert
Reds
Regular Show: The Movie
Rembrandt
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
Rhapsody in Blue
Richard III
Bravo River
They roll
Romance on the High Seas
Rome Open City
S
Safety Last!
Salesman
Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto
Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple
Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island
Satan’s Brew
Save the Last Dance
Sawdust and Tinsel
Scanners
Scary Movie 3
Scenes From a Marriage
Schizopolis
Seance on a Wet Afternoon
Secrets and Lies
Selena
Senso
Seoul 1988
Set it Off
Seven Samurai
Seventh Seal
Shadows
Shall We Dance
Shall We Dance?
Shazam!
Sherlock Holmes
Shock Corridor
Shooter
Shoot the Moon
Shoot the Piano Player
Shoulder Arms
Shutter Island
Singin ‘in the Rain
Sisters
Slumdog Millionaire
Smithereens
Snakes on a Plane
Solaris
Some Kind of Beautiful
Son of Godzilla
Speedy
Spirited Away
Stagecoach
Stealing Harvard
Stranger Than Paradise
Strike Up the Band
Striptease
Stromboli
Sucker Punch
Suicide Squad
Summertime
Sunnyside
Supergirl
Sweetie
Swingers
T
Tales from Earthsea
Taste of Cherry
Teen Witch (1989)
Terror of Mechagodzilla
That Hamilton Woman
That Thing You Do!
The 39 Steps
The 3 Penny Opera
The 400 Blows
The 47 Ronin: Part 1
The 47 Ronin: Part 2
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Awful Truth
The Beales of Gray Gardens
The Bells of St. Mary’s
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant
The Blob
The Brood
The Cat Returns
The Circus
The Darjeeling Limited
The Dark Knight Rises
The Daytrippers
The Devil’s Advocate
The Earrings of Madame De
The Emperor Jones
The Entertainer
The Family Stone
The Four Feathers
The Front Page
The Gold Rush
The Gold Rush: 1942 Version
The Grand Olympics
The Great Dictator
The Hidden Fortress
The hobbit
The Honeymoon Killers
The Idle Class
The Immigrant
The Jungle Book
The kid
The Kids Are All Right
The Killing
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
The King of Kings
The Lady Vanishes
The Land Before Time
The Last Emperor
The Last Metro
The Last Waltz
The Last Wave
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Little Drummer Girl
The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
The Long Goodbye
The Long Voyage Home
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum
The Maltese Falcon
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Meg
The Mighty Ducks
The Most Dangerous Game
The Naked City
The Naked Kiss
The Nun’s Story
The Outsiders
The Philadelphia Story
The Pilgrim
The Player
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Private Life of Henry the VIII
The Red Ballon
The Red Shoes
The Return of Bulldog Drummond
The Rink
The Rise of Catherine the Great
The Rite
The river
The Ruling Class
The runner
The Scarlet Pimpernel
The Sea of Grass
The Searchers
The Secret World of Arrietty
The Seventh Veil
The Shooting
The Shop on Main Street
The Singing Nun
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
The Song Remains the Same
The Stranger
The Take of the Princess Kaguya
The Testement of Dr Mabuse
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Thief of Bagdad
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Times of Harvey Milk
The Tin Drum
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
The Trial of Joan of Arc
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
The Wages of Fear
The War of the Gargantuas
The War Room
The Wild Bunch
The Wind Rises
The Witches of Eastwick
The Wizard
The Wizard of Oz
The Wood
The X From Outer Space
This Means War
Three Colors: Blue
Three Colors: Red
Three Colors: White
Three Kings
Throne of Blood
Through a Glass Darkly
Tie me up! Tie Me Down!
Time Bandits
To be or not to be
Tokyo Olympiad
Tokyo Story
Tom jones
Omelette Flat
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tropic Thunder
True Lies
True stories
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Twins
Two English Girls
U-V
Ugetsu
Umberto D.
Under the Volacno
Unfriended
Us
Vampyr
Van Helsing
Varsity Blues
Victim
Vivre Sa Vie
Voyage to Italy
W-Z
War and peace
War of the worlds
Watership Down
Wattstax
Weekend
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
What About Bob?
What Women Want
When Marnie was There
Whispers of the Heart
Wild Strrawberries
Wings of Desire
Wise Blood
Withnail and I
Without Love
Woman of the Year
Wonder woman
Woodstock
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Yesterday
Yojimbo
Young and Innocent
Young Girls
Z
