HBO Max will be offered in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29

(Reuters) – The HBO Max streaming service will be available in 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories on June 29, executives at AT&T-owned WarnerMedia said in a presentation on Wednesday.

The company will sell two subscription plans to HBO Max, starting at $ 3 a month.

Warner Bros movies will be available on HBO Max at no additional cost, 35 days after their release in theaters in Latin America.

The service will also offer live UEFA Champions League matches in Brazil and Mexico.

