HBO Max will arrive in Latin America through Direct TV and Sky at no additional cost

HBO Max is coming to Latin America very soon and we have excellent news for those who have contracted Direct TV and Sky Brasil services. WarnerMedia confirms that the membership price will not apply to consumers of the aforementioned providers, making their access easier. The streaming platform has had glorious weeks lately and its executives are planning all kinds of strategies to reach more people. Very soon a catalog loaded with the best of current cinema and television will be available to us. Read on for all the details.

In May of last year, HBO Max was enabled for US users, hitting some hefty numbers. Warner is trying to compete with Netflix and Disney Plus, although things are not that simple. As always, the platforms generated in the northern country usually take their time to reach the rest of the world, and in Latin America it will take more than a year. Fans of Warner products are eager to see their favorite content arrive, but buyers of Direct TV, Sky Brasil and Oi will be the big winners of the scene. Here the words of Whit richardson, President of WarnerMedia in Latin America:

We are delighted that HBO Max is available through our long-standing partners Direct TV Latin America, SKY Brasil and Oi, allowing millions of customers to access HBO Max from the day of its launch. This is a strong indication of the excellent momentum that HBO Max is already generating in the region, and of our great reach since launch. ”

Melissa Arnoldi, CEO of Vrio, the company in charge of managing Direct TV business operations in Latin America, also shared her enthusiasm:

HBO Max fulfills its commitment to offer the best entertainment and fun for its subscribers on DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil. We welcome HBO Max to the region, and we are delighted that our more than ten million subscribers have access to its exciting premium content.

Now we know that from the first day of HBO Max in our region, Direct TV Latin America, SKY Brasil and Oi users will be able to enjoy the catalog and some special offers.

In recent days, HBO Max was on everyone’s lips thanks to the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that became a resounding global success. Fans of the DC Extended Universe were delighted with the director’s original vision for his superheroes. It is worth mentioning that as of March 28, HBO Max downloads far exceeded those of Disney Plus, something we do not see every day, as the latter has done an excellent job with its productions for Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. WarnerMedia is slowly but surely moving towards a good place in the streaming business.

Tomorrow, March 31, HBO Max Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the new MonsterVerse movie that is delighting audiences who have already had the opportunity to see it in theaters. Now we stumble upon the epic showdown between two of Hollywood’s most famous creatures, but there are some big secrets involved. The film was able to raise US $ 122 million globally during its opening weekend, something surprising for a title that hits the billboard in the middle of a pandemic and that had many circumstances against it. The health crisis begins to subside in many places and people feel more and more confident to attend the rooms with the confidence of before.

