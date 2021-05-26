HBO Max will arrive in Latin America on June 29

WarnerMedia offers news about the HBO Max streaming platform, home to many products, including DC movies and series. The big announcement is occupied by the fact that HBO Max will land in Latin America on June 29, reaching 39 countries in the region. After that launch, it will arrive in Europe, improving the current services available from HBO Nordics, HBO Spain, HBO Portugal, HBO Central … that is, as we already knew, HBO Max will replace the respective HBO platform that already exists in each country Europe.

According to them, HBO MAX LATAM will have a 15,000 hours of contentThis is 5,000 more hours than there was on HBO Max when it launched in the United States last year. Among these contents will be “Superman & Lois”, “Doom Patrol”, “Stargirl” or “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. Series from all over the world, including Spain, Turkey, Italy… will be available for Latin America at the time of launch and also in the future. For sports lovers, the UEFA champions league It will be broadcast by HBO Max in Latin America.

As an interesting note, all the movies released in theaters will be available on HBO Max within 35 days Without aditional costs. Among those films, the future “The Suicide Squad”. In other words, there will be simultaneous premieres on HBO Max in the United States, but the same will not happen in LATAM.

Warner Media CEO Jason Killar has also commented on the ambitious production plan for the future. It ensures that between now and 2022, 100 original products will be produced for HBO Max, investing in the region, but those series will also be available globally. HBOMax has reached agreements with several large local productions in various countries to carry out these productions.

He also mentioned that the plan underway with the DC multiverse will result in about 2,000 DC productions, among all divisions of the Warner conglomerate of companies.

At the moment they have not commented on prices, but they do say that there will be two plans available: 4K quality with access from any device; or single use on mobiles and tablets.

(News constantly updated as headlines appear)