HBO Max users complain about the absence of ‘South Park’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

HBO Max is now available in Mexico and Latin America; however, the first users of the service are not so happy with the catalog offered.

Unlike other regions, HBO Max in Mexico and Latin America does not offer many of the things that were even part of the promotional campaign.

The main absences are ‘South Park‘,’Godzilla vs Kong‘, the old cartoons of Cartoon Network and productions of Studio Ghibli and anime in general.

Other users point out that they have not found things like the series of Harley quinn, the new movie of ‘Mortal Kombat‘or’ In the Neighborhood ‘.

At the moment HBO Max has only mentioned that more content will be added soon, although a specific date is not mentioned.

Likewise, it must be remembered that almost all streaming platforms have a launch with little offer, especially when reaching Mexico and Latin America.

Why is so much missing from HBO Max?

Even if HBO Max He has not mentioned why his catalog for Mexico and Latin America would be so concise, the reason would have to do with licenses.

Even if WarnerMedia and HBO Max have rights or licenses to movies and series in other parts of the world, this does not always apply in our region.

To give an example, HBO Max is licensed to Studio ghibli in United States; but in Latin America, it is Netflix who has such permission.

Therefore, the films of the Japanese studio cannot be on another platform until a new agreement is reached or the aforementioned license ends.

This could well apply to a part of the missing content, as is the case of ‘South Park’.

In the case of Warner Bros. movies, this would have to do with agreements with movie chains and related businesses.

So that you are not looking for things that you may not find, here is the list of current HBO Max content:

Source: SDP