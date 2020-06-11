The ‘Black Lives Matter’ speech is louder than ever. Unfortunately, George Floyd’s death had to happen for this, but since that day society has risen up to never allow more racism in the future and in the past. This includes celebrities, as well as television and cinema, where a film had to be removed from the newly released streaming platform, ‘Gone With the Wine’ is removed from HBO Max, but it will return with an important change.

Screenwriter for the Oscar-winning film ’12 Years a Slave ‘, John Ridley, wrote an article for the Los Angeles Times where he called on the platform to remove the production. Based on this scoop, productions that are considered to be racist and by the way macho like ‘The Lord of the Rings’, yes, the same one that is based on a book published in 1954 by J. R. R. Tolkien, a veteran of the First World War, but this is another story.

What concerns us today is the winner of 10 Oscars. The problem with this story is that it minimizes and makes the African Americans featured in this 1939 production (based on Margaret Mitchell’s eponymous novel) feel happy with their position in society that at that time it was of slaves. For those who haven’t seen it yet, the film is centered after the United States Civil War, on an Atlanta Plantation where Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) is in a love affair between Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and Rhett Butler. (Clark Gable).

“’ Gone With the Wine ’is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. These racist representations were wrong at the time and today, and we feel that to maintain this title without an explanation and a denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible. These depictions are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those depictions, but it will be presented as originally created, because doing the opposite it would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed. If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history“an HBO Max spokesperson commented to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Gone With the Wine’ is removed from HBO Max, but will return with due changes. And among the prizes that he took, the one of Hattie McDaniel stands out, who played Mammy as Best Supporting Actress, being the first African American to win an Oscar. The curious thing is that at the ceremony he did not sit down with his castmates, due to the racial segregation that still existed at the time.