HBO Max surpasses Disney Plus thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Tomatazos

Although several days have passed since the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, users of social networks have not stopped talking about it. The latest adventure with DC superheroes raised wholesale applause, creating a unique precedent for the franchise, as well as a great success in the director’s career. New reports point to a surprising increase in consumers on the HBO platform, making the service stand out above many others in the competition. Without a doubt, the Snyder cut He came to change the rules at the last minute.

The night before the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League social media was agitated, as everyone waited with excitement and anxiety for the film’s release. Some had access to the material through non-legal channels, but apparently many more made the decision to watch using HBO Max or, in the case of Latin America, one of the platforms authorized for its rental. March 18 was a very special day for the DC Extended Universe, as the dreams of countless fans came true and we had a memorable film alongside the most beloved superheroes.

Through Comicbook it is reported on the testimony of Jason kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, who proclaims that HBO Max has surpassed Disney Plus in terms of revenue generation and subscriber growth, all thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Although the streaming platform has not been able to overcome the surprising number of subscribers achieved by the mouse company, it has produced much more money in recent days thanks to recent hires and downloads. According to Bloomberg, for the week ended March 28, use of the HBO Max app rose 64% and 119.1 million logins were detected (up from 69.7 million for Disney Plus) as well as 1.48 million downloads, well above other platforms, including Netflix.

Things worked out very well for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Although Warner has not revealed the true box office of the film (and it is highly unlikely that it will), we can be sure that its arrival in streaming was a success like we have never seen before, especially for a film that had been requested. by the director’s own fans and that he had many things against him. Now even the detractors of the vision of Snyder they assure that the material is far above other great productions of the superhero cinema. Will we see more in the future?

A few days ago, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse became a global trend thanks to the insistence of fans. The hashtag reached more than one and a half million posts, far outperforming the biggest video game movie trends. DCEU fans are eager to see more about the superheroes of Zack snyder on the big screen, sadly, there seems to be no sign that Warner Bros. is inclined to continue working with the live show. Restoring the SnyderVerse may be an impossible task.

In the meantime, we can wait in stride for the rest of the DC movies that have already been confirmed and hit theaters in the next couple of years. We are talking about Aquaman 2, The Flash, Shazam 2 and Black Adam, a film that intends to expand the saga to new horizons, although we are still not sure what will happen to the prominent Justice League. We hope the studio doesn’t get rid of them and we can see them fight together later. The success of Zack snyder check that your vision still has much more to offer.

