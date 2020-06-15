According to HBO Max, the comic series follows the story of young people who « reach their full potential. »

The first issues of this special streaming project take place in space, Las Vegas and Singapore.

In each issue, AT&T encourages consumers to purchase their service to « discover even more incredible stories »

The streaming industry has become one of the most competitive in the world. This, in large part because there are more and more companies that are deciding to take Netflix away from its leadership in the Video-On-Demand (VoD) scene. Unfortunately, the saturation of services has made it very difficult for users to identify which is the best option. So companies are getting creative in how they want to approach their promotion.

A perfect example comes directly from HBO Max. According to ., its parent company AT&T has just launched its new project to create excitement among the public about the content in its library. It is a collection of comics that transforms the streaming platform into a team of superheroes consisting of three humans and a dog. The idea is to celebrate the launch of the VoD site and get people to subscribe to it.

The comic tells the adventures of Hector, Brian, Olivia, and the dog Max, who together make up the HBO Max superhero team. The project was created by DC Comics, owned by AT&T through WarnerMedia. In addition to narrating the adventures of these young people, these pages should also be able to find references to the contents of the streaming platform. For example, the series Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, Friends and Scooby-Doo.

Brand synergy in favor of streaming?

As already mentioned, competition in the VoD world has become quite intense in recent months. Especially with the boost received by the pandemic market. Netflix seems to be the company that has benefited the most from users being at home. Given this, Apple has decided to strengthen its streaming offer with external content. For its part, Hulu is starting to bet heavily on new remote socializing habits.

We must return to this curious strategy of HBO Max. Certainly no one in the streaming industry has decided to turn their VoD platform into a team of superheroes. Much less did he launch a serious collection of adventures and comics to try to position his service. In this sense, the AT&T company is truly unique. Not only does it set itself apart from its rivals, it is also presenting an innovative way to promote its product.

On the other hand, it seems like a forced concept. A superhero comic tied to a simple streaming brand doesn’t sound like a very attractive idea. True, the legendary DC Comics is at the forefront of this project. However, they may not have as much creative freedom on this initiative, considering that it is primarily a marketing strategy. We will have to wait and see if HBO Max discovered a winning strategy or made a bad bet.

Challenges in the industry

Beyond the strange advertising proposals of HBO Max, it must be recognized that several companies in the streaming sector are desperate to promote and grow their services. The same AT&T subsidiary made crucial changes to its app just a few days ago. Also the future contender ViacomCBS is preparing to launch its own VoD ecosystem. For its part, Netflix has not stopped betting on the power of its original projects.

It is not for less, considering that all the agents are putting their eyes on how the industry is developing. There are not only agents like Rapid TV News who have calculated what is the best alternative on the market, for cost-benefit. There are also those in the style of the Seattle Times who watch how the different brands win licenses for the best premieres. Or, as Tech Crunch exemplifies, the way its content is received.

