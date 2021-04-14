HBO Max shares trailer for Zack Snyder’s trilogy

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere – 82% on the HBO Max platform was a great success for Warner, a company that had not done very well with the DC Extended Universe. The mistakes were forgiven when the vision of Zack had a chance to hit the small screen and it was satisfying enough to lift the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement. Although the studio has remained oblivious to the latest wishes, this time it pleases fans with the release of a trailer honoring the trilogy of Snyder in the DCEU, material that in a very short time gathered hundreds of thousands of reproductions.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Zack snyder began in the DC Extended Universe with The Man of Steel – 55%, a 2013 film that was not well received by critics but that over time has gained immense affection from the public and has turned Henry Cavill into Superman favorite of many; For 2016 Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% is released, a film that, in the opinion of many, had extensive problems in the script, pointing out a kind of decadence in the franchise; and ignoring the work of Joss Whedon, we finally had in March of this year Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a film that fully captures the director’s style and honors every superhero portrayed on screen. Here is the new trailer that brings the three together:

The new trailer contains images taken from each of the films of Zack snyder in the DCEU, those exciting moments we live alongside the greatest superheroes on the big screen. The comments in the YouTube publication are in full support of the director, but also demanding that Warner dare to restore his vision in the saga and continue developing films with the director. The movement that seeks to restore the Snyderverse continues to work day and night to achieve its goal; If after three years they achieved the impossible with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, nothing can stop them at this point.

We invite you to read: Snyder Cut cinematographer talks about excess slow-motion scenes

A few days after the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the CEO of Warner, Ann sarnoff, sent a statement through Variety in which he indicates that his interest is focused on developing plans for new ones in the DCEU: “We are very happy we did it, but we are very excited about the plans we have for all multidimensional characters. of DC that are being developed right now. ” Of course, his words earned him the ire of social networks, since most want to see Snyder in his place of honor, creating new adventures for The Justice League. Will Warner change his position in the future?

Shortly after the premiere of The Justice League On HBO Max, #RestoreTheSnyderverse reached over 1.5 million posts in real time, becoming a global trend and surely drawing Warner’s attention. If Marvel Studios fans were able to get the company to release the Zemo Cut of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% with a few tens of thousands of posts in trending topics, DCEU fans can do something incredible with their numbers that exceed one million, we just hope that Warner dares to listen and not be afraid of success.

You may also be interested in: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Unveils Exciting New Trailer