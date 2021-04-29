HBO Max Shares Post Criticizing The Snyder Cut And Saying It Was A Flop

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% hit the HBO Max platform in mid-March and quickly became the topic of conversation on social media with apparent huge success among streaming consumers. But it seems that things are not going as well as many believed. An official HBO Max account has shared a tweet that discredits the famous Snyder Cut and its fans, which is why some users of the social network have reacted with annoyance to the publication. The latest DCEU movie continues to generate controversy.

The core of the problem lies in the Inside HBO Max account, a verified company profile managed by the communication team. Some of the CM retweeted the publication of Scott porch, a Decider journalist who talked about the most successful premieres on the platform and partially pokes fun at fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League for not getting the film to become a hit in the catalog. A fan of Twitter has not taken the words of Porch nothing good and claims HBO Max for sharing a post like the one he did. Here the posts.

Here is a bit of information. The top three HBO Max premieres to date are Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat. Sorry #ReleaseTheSnyderCut brothers ..

I am a supporter of SnyderVerse. Here we all want to support SnyderVerse. But this? What is Inside HBO Max? Tweets from the HBO Max Communications Team. Did the HBO Max communications team retweet a tweet calling for the “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut brothers”?

Scott Porch? It doesn’t matter who this guy is. And I do not care. What matters is that the HBO Max communication team retweets your article. So, did HBO Max retweet the article that pokes fun at his followers of the movie platform and social media broadcasts?

Of course, the HBO Max Inside profile got rid of the retweet but not the claims of Snyder Cut fans. The film generated a significant amount of reaction during its opening days, especially among the director’s supporters, who through the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement seek to bring Snyder’s vision back to the DCEU. Warner Bros. has given no clues as to its intention to return to Zack the power it previously enjoyed, but Internet users will not cease until the goal is achieved. Will they succeed?

Zack Snyder’s next film is Army of the Dead, an installment of the zombie genre that will be distributed by Netflix worldwide and will hit the catalog on May 21. This job was the one he took immediately after mourning the death of his daughter, so it represents his return to the big screen after a very difficult period in his life. Fans are hoping it will be something sensational, can it become the new milestone in the director’s career? There is less and less to find out.

The Snyder Cut has passed but very soon we will see the arrival of other superhero productions thanks to Warner Bros. One of the following DCEU films is The Flash, which will be based on the famous Flashpoint comic and that could offer us a completely different reality than what we are used to in the franchise. This film could represent a new milestone in the franchise, something that sows the future of these superheroes in a new stage. But we will have to wait for it to appear in theaters to feel confident about its quality. According to IMDb, it opens on November 4, 2022.

