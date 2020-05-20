An unpublished version of the 2017 superhero film “Justice League” by director Zack Snyder will debut on HBO Max’s streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday in response to a fan years campaign.

Director Zack Snyder in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California 10/21/2015 REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Photo: .

Snyder oversaw the filming of “Justice League”, which brought together the heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and others. The director edited part of the film before moving away to deal with a family tragedy.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon took over post-production to lead the remakes and complete the editing. The final product was criticized. Only 40% of the reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes website gave the “Justice League” a positive rating.

The fans speculated that they would like Snyder’s version more. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has become a widely used hashtag since 2017 and has remained popular around the world. Supporters even bought a billboard in New York’s Times Square in October 2019 to promote the cause.

“The fans asked and we are excited to finally deliver,” said Robert Greenblatt, president of the T.N Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer division of AT&T Inc., which will launch HBO Max on May 27.

HBO Max will compete with Netflix, Disney + and other subscription video services vying for the online audience.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

