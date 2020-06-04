Share

There are some criticisms of Zack Snyder’s upcoming Justice League release, but HBO Max boss Tony Goncalves has defended the decision and explained why it doesn’t set a precedent.

A few days ago, we learned that the streaming platform HBO Max will release in 2021 the version of Zack Snyder of Justice League. For this they have allocated 30 million dollars and the assembly will last approximately 4 hours. This is considered a great victory for the director’s fans. Since they have been pressing Warner to make this happen.

But there are also people who have criticized that they have surrendered to the pressure on social networks.

Something that the head of HBO Max has wanted to clarify in a recent interview.

“Look, it’s definitely not a precedent. And you are right. There are different types of fandoms. There is the fandom you just described, and there are other fandoms, ”explained HBO boss Max. “My reference to fandoms is the fact that we are in a space where consumers are noisy. Consumers guide and we have to listen as an industry. I had a boss who once said: Industry and consumers are not always aligned, but consumers tend to win. It is a good balance. ”

“And I think that when it comes to video, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to content, consumers have never had more options, and they have never had more voice. But that does not mean that we will go and invest our dollars in every fandom that exists, but I think the reference to the Snyder Cut and Friends fandom is the fact that consumers are talking, and we have to listen. It does not mean that we are going to redo every movie that has been made. But I think we definitely have to have our ears on the ground. And I think so. “

“I return to see the buzz that the Harry Potter saga brought us yesterday by including it on HBO Max. It was a wonderful surprise and delight. It’s because consumers are passionate about these franchises. “

Although he says he won’t set a precedent, they are already talking about there might be a new Suicide Squad montage of David Yesterday. Will you dare to premiere this on HBO Max too?

Share