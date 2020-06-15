HBO Max begins to secure his future. Pending the release of long-awaited titles such as the reunion of ‘Friends’, whose recording was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, or ‘The Flight Attendant’, the thriller that will return Kaley Cuoco to the small screen after the outcome of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, the streaming platform has chosen to renew its first original fiction: ‘Love Life’.

Anna Kendrick in ‘Love Life’

This romantic comedy produced by Paul Feig accompanied the WarnerMedia service during its launch, which took place on May 27, and has already completed the broadcast of its first season. On the occasion of that closure, HBO Max has confirmed the commission for a second batch of episodes of ‘Love Life‘that, as indicated by TVLine, will embrace the anthological format to tell a new story.

Therefore, the character of Anna Kendrick, Darby Carter, will pass to a secondary plane, although it will not disappear entirely. His space will be occupied by a new character, who will also expose his love story in New York. This protagonist will realize after years of marriage that he has not yet met his true better half, so he will rethink his life and his future love.

Shared world

The second installment will retrieve characters from the first, with « occasional appearances » by Darby. « I am excited to be able to collaborate with the team again on a new character and his journey, » said Kendrick, whose sentiment is shared by Feig: « We were thrilled to be the first scripted series to debut on HBO Max and now we are thrilled twice as much as its first commission for a second season.. «