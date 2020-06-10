Hattie McDaniel, in a scene from ‘Gone with the Wind’. Everett Collection

The streaming platform HBO Max removed the film Gone with the Wind from its catalog in the United States on Wednesday, after the 1939 film has been criticized for years for offering an idealized view of slavery and perpetuating racist stereotypes. The move coincides with the decision of other companies such as Disney, which avoided including on its new platform Song of the South —a controversial film since its premiere in 1946— or the Paramount television network, which canceled the reality Cops, starring United States police officers. United. The decision of Netflix and BBC to withdraw the series Little Britain from their catalogs was also known this Wednesday, due to their jokes with blackface (white people painted black).

The withdrawal of Gone with the Wind comes a day after the Los Angeles Times published an opinion column, signed by John Ridley, writer of the film 12 Years of Slavery, in which he requested the measure, because the story The film “glorifies” slavery during the American Civil War, “ignores its horrors and perpetuates the most painful stereotypes for people of color.” The historical period on which the film is based, and the original novel, is a still controversial chapter in American society, as the southern states wanted to proclaim independence by refusing to abolish slavery. HBO Max was launched in the US as a new streaming platform by WarnerMedia (from the AT&T group) just two weeks ago.

Gone with the wind was already pointed out in its time by activists such as the African-American screenwriter Carlton Moss, who criticized the stereotypical characterizations of black characters for being “lazy, clumsy and irresponsible” and showing a “radiant acceptance of slavery.” When the African-American actress Hattie McDaniel won the Oscar for her portrayal of a slave, she had to sit apart from her peers at the end of the room for racial segregation laws.

“The film is a product of its time and reflects some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have been, unfortunately, common in American society. These racist portraits were wrong then and continue to be today, and we feel that maintaining this work without explaining and denouncing them would be irresponsible. Without a doubt, they are contrary to the values ​​of Warner Media; therefore, when we return to include the film in HBO Max, it will return along with a debate on its historical context and a denunciation of those elements, but it will be presented as it was originally created, because to act otherwise would be to maintain that these prejudices they never existed, “an HBO Max spokesperson explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other films that have been similarly pointed out are The Birth of a Nation, from 1915, or Song of the South, erased from the Disney catalog and focus of protests from the day of its release that accused it of ridiculing the black population and justifying slavery. Also, amid the wave of protests against racism and police brutality that has shaken the United States since the murder of George Floyd, the Paramount Network television channel confirmed on Tuesday that it will not broadcast more installments of the reality show Cops, released in 1989 as a format that recorded agents in actual operations. Its broadcast has been accompanied by controversies for “glorifying” the work of the police, as well as “stereotyping” the profiles of crime, according to civil groups.