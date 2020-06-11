Share

HBO Max removes Gone with the Wind (1939) from its broadcast service after an opinion piece by screenwriter John Ridley and the ongoing protests.

gone With the Wind (Gone with the Wind) is considered a film classic, set during the Civil War and its aftermath. The story follows Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), the daughter of a plantation owner. The film was well-loved at the time of its release, winning ten impressive Academy Awards. However, it has always been considered to glorify slavery. So HBO Max He has removed it from his streaming service after global protests against racism.

Following protests stemming from the murder of George Floyd, many broadcast networks and services have carefully analyzed its content. For example, Netflix He faced scrutiny when The Help became his most viewed film, leading many to point out that there are much better films honoring black voices. Meanwhile, the Cops and Live PD programs were detained among calls to end police brutality. So not only is HBO Max reacted, but all of Hollywood is rethinking movies and TV shows and the impact they are having now.

Communication from the streaming platform:

Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. These racist representations were wrong then and are wrong today. So we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and a complaint from those representations would be irresponsible. These representations are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those representations, but it will be presented as originally created, because to make it the opposite would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed. If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history.

