HBO Max Releases Trailer For Zack Snyder’s DC Movie Trilogy

Weeks after the premiere of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” the film is revived with the trailer that HBO Max has pulled out of its sleeve under the title “Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Trilogy Trailer ”. That is, a trailer aimed at promoting director Zack Snyder’s trilogy with DC Comics movies.

An extensive preview of 4 minutes and 14 seconds which is aimed at showing us material from the movies. However, it is not a promo with a certain “controversy” due to the type of montage and images chosen.

The point is that throughout the four minutes of material we only see images of “The Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of the Justice League.” Any scene from “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, of which only the logo is shown, has been completely ignored.

Coupled with this, many fans are not liking too much that the trailer has included the message “The path was long but justice is coming. The completion of Zack Snyder’s trilogy ”(The road was long but justice is coming. The completion of Zack Snyder’s trilogy) that we can see from minute 3:25, as it goes back to the line that the stage of Zack Snyder with the DC movies is over, as WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff noted, and he clearly roars against the #RestoretheSnyderVerse movement. Coupled with the fact that we well know that what Zack Snyder planned went beyond just three films.

For the rest, a complete trailer that tries to summarize “The Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of the Justice League” so that we can embark right after the viewing of “The Justice League by Zack Snyder ”.