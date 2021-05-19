HBO Max prepares new animated Superman series

Superman may be one of the last Kryptonians, but we will see several versions of him very soon. In addition to the reboot in the cinema that we can expect, HBO Max has revealed that he is preparing a new animated series of DC’s most iconic superhero. The show will be titled My Adventures with Superman and will feature actor Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, as well as Alice Lee as reporter Lois Lane.

According to information from Variety, HBO Max is developing a series called My Adventures with Superman, which will be an animated coming of age about Clark Kent’s early days in Metropolis. The series will follow how he builds his secret identity as a reporter while establishing himself as the red-caped hero we all know and love. He and Lane will soon join forces to stop those who try to destroy their city.

The show seems to have the confidence of the platform since two seasons have already been ordered. A first image of the series reveals the closest anime style that we can expect from the production. And the more youthful approach that the two protagonists seem to have. This said about the project Sam register, President of Warner’s Animation Division:

It has been a great company working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more of DC’s superheroes to the platform in this creative new way.

My Adventures With Superman

This show is yet another title based on the DC characters coming to the platform. Also this morning it was announced that a new animated series called Batman: Caped Crusader, which will be produced by Bruce Timm, co-creator of the 1990s animated bat show. Apparently, the animation will not be sidelined on the platform.

HBO Max’s emphasis on bringing many of its properties as original titles is no less. There is also a spin-off of The Batman, about the Gotham Police Department on the way and a series of Peacemaker, John Cena’s character who will debut in The Suicide Squad later this summer. Also, of course, the return of other of his shows like the third season of Titans – 84% and that of Harley quinn.

Quaid, who they sure remember as good old Hughie in The Boys – 90% will be in charge of lending a voice to Kent. Lee appears in the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – 80%. Also starring will be Jimmy Olsen, the Daily Planet photographer and the Man of Steel’s best friend. The series will not be related to the animated series of DC films that just happened with a reboot that, precisely, began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow – 100%.

There is still no release date for My Adventures with Superman, but most likely we will see it in the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the launch date of HBO Max in Latin America, a region that is impatient for its arrival in June and from which we will surely have more very soon. news, like price and full catalog, in the next two weeks, so stay tuned.

