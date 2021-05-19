HBO Max prepares new animated series of Superman – Tomatazos

Superman may be one of the last Kryptonians, but we will see several versions of him very soon. In addition to the reboot in the cinema that we can expect, HBO Max has revealed that he is preparing a new animated series of DC’s most iconic superhero. The show will be titled My Adventures with Superman and will feature actor Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, as well as Alice Lee as reporter Lois Lane.

According to information from Variety, HBO Max is developing a series called My Adventures with Superman, which will be an animated coming of age about Clark Kent’s early days in Metropolis. The series will follow how he builds his secret identity as a reporter while establishing himself as the red-caped hero we all know and love. He and Lane will soon join forces to stop those who try to destroy their city.

The show seems to have the confidence of the platform since two seasons have already been ordered. A first image of the series reveals the closest anime style that we can expect from the production. And the more youthful approach that the two protagonists seem to have. This was said about the project Sam Register, president of Warner’s animation division:

It has been a great company working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more of DC’s superheroes to the platform in this creative new way.

My Adventures With Superman

