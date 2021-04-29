HBO Max prepares more than 100 Latin productions in its first two years in the region

The global and the local cannot fail. Almost a decade since Netflix turned streaming into a multi-billion dollar industry, HBO Max does not plan to be left behind, particularly in the field of Latin productions. The new platform has revealed that it has about 100 titles in development that will be shot and produced in Latin America, which will be ready within its first two years in the region.

Do not miss: HBO Max Latin America: Complete list of movies and series that will be available in June

We already know: HBO Max arrives in Latin America in June. Although it is not a small thing that the platform arrives with the extensive catalog of Warner Bros and the HBO network, which include sagas such as DC, Harry Potter and some of the most acclaimed series in history such as Game of Thrones – 59% or Watchmen – 80%, the executives have also set their sights on local talent and that of each country in the region and have confirmed, through a statement, that 100 productions made in different Latin American countries are on the way.

Such an undertaking is obviously very ambitious and details of all have not been disclosed. The statement explains that 33 of that number are already under development and offered some details of at least five of the total. This is very similar to what has happened with Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, all of which have done the same: develop original shows and movies with Latino creatives to keep audiences hooked.

Under the label of Max Originals, the series seek to reflect the lives and cultures of each of the countries in which we will soon be able to enjoy the platform that, for now, is only available in the United States and will debut internationally in Latin America. About this, Thomas Yankelevich, head of content for WarnerMedia Latin America said the following:

With HBO Max we present a new and superior platform that is committed to telling the best stories, generating experiences and emotions for our audience in Latin America. Currently, we are working on productions that cover a great variety of genres and formats, with local stories of all kinds, reinforcing our commitment to local communities, with great Latin American talent and definitely with our audiences, and this is just the beginning.

We recommend: The Snyder Cut would have been the third biggest HBO Max premiere of the year and not the second

Some of the titles that have already been advanced are the following: Bunker, Mexican action comedy; Moorings, another Mexican title about a family drama; Rooster days, Argentine show, The absent, a Brazilian production about an agency that takes cases of missing persons; Bilardo, the soccer doctor, Argentine documentary series about football and Frankelda’s Hidden Scares, Mexican anthology of stop motion animated horror stories. These last two will be released this year.

Here the really interesting thing will be to see how different from the other platforms the Latin content produced by HBO Max is. This is because, often, the same creators, actors and genres have been repeated without there being truly a diversity for consumers. For now, we can only wait to see what Mexican and Latin surprises the platform brings with it after its launch in June, for which we still do not have a precise date.

Continue Reading: Warner CEO Admits They Wrong Announcing Simultaneous Premieres On HBO Max