HBO Max prepares a dance contest based on the movie with Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is looking for the next ‘Magic Mike’. The actor has teamed up with director Steven Soderbergh and HBO Max for a dance contest, an unscripted competition, which will transform a group of men into “Real Life Magic Mikes.” The program, which has the working title ‘The Real Magic Mike’, is in the casting stage and will debut on the platform at the end of the year. Those chosen, according to the note sent by the producer, will be ten men who have “lost their magic” and seek to “bare their souls as their bodies evolve, learn to perform spectacular routines and develop a new level of self-confidence” . All this, of course and in the tone of the movie “While they take off their clothes, they get rid of the emotional baggage and regain their charm, but only one will be the Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and a chance to perform on the hit ‘Magic Mike Live’ stage in Las Vegas. “

The show will be produced by Soderbergh and Tatum: “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on a completely new vision of this incredible and legendary franchise. We look forward to giving fans a front row seat as We are searching the country for undiscovered talent, “said Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. To which Sarah Aubrey, director of original content for HBO Max, added:” From blockbusters to sold-out live shows, ‘Magic Mike ‘has proven to be a pop culture monster that continues to delight people around the world. We are excited to be working with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sensuality both inside and out “.

A franchise

The first installment of ‘Magic Mike’ was released in 2012 and since then it has been transformed into a whole franchise with two movies and a live show in the city of Las Vegas. He even has a play that premiered in November 2019. The film was based on Tatum’s personal experience as a stripper before he made it as a Hollywood actor and was joined in the original cast by Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Cody Horn, Olivia. Munn, Matt Bomer, Riley Keough, Joe Manganiello, and Adam Rodriguez.

The film was a box office success and it went on to raise $ 167 million worldwide with a budget of just $ 7 million. The sequel, ‘Magic Mike XXL’, was also a hit, although somewhat inferior, exceeding 120 million dollars.