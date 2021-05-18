HBO Max: possible release date in Mexico and a promotion revealed – Tomatazos

There are few who eagerly await the arrival of HBO Max to Mexico; the streaming service contains a large catalog and in Latin America people want to know when it will be available. It is known to arrive this June, but the specific date had not been revealed, until now. The Spaghetti Code site shared a screenshot of the Facebook advertisement anticipating the arrival of HBO Max to Mexico and also a promotion.

This information needs to be confirmed and should not be taken as official yet, but it makes perfect sense. The AT&T streaming platform was expected to be available in Latin America at the end of June, but according to the aforementioned advertising, it will arrive on June 23, with a promotion of 199 pesos per month, which is not very realistic; It would be more logical to think that this is the monthly cost, but as already said before, you have to wait to have official information.

HBO Max this year contains several highly anticipated releases such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, which reached Latin America on other platforms but temporarily; There will also be Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and The Suicide Squad, among others. You can see the images below:





One of the most popular intellectual properties on HBO Max is the DC Comics universe, and we are not referring only to the most recent cinematic universe, but to all productions that include very old movies and series. Although not all of them will be available from the beginning, there will be enough to please the fans.

There are rumors about a Batman series starring Ben Affleck, but so far there are no clues that it is true; There’s also the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse fan campaign, which seeks to resurrect the Zack Snyder cinematic universe that was canceled by Warner Bros. and which fans got a brief sneak peek at in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Among the most valuable that HBO Max has is the film trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, a saga that has the record of having received more awards than any other franchise in history, in addition to having had a good collection at the box office, The Lord of the Rings 3 won 11 Oscars and became the third film to do so. The best thing is that the extended versions of the trilogy will be available for the first time on the streaming service.

Undoubtedly this is one of the best streaming platforms for its extensive and valuable catalog, but we have yet to see the new productions that they will make to keep their audience captivated, some believe that listening to DC fans and restoring the SnyderVerse would be a great idea and very profitable.