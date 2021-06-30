HBO Max offers a 50% discount to subscribers – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Still don’t know whether to subscribe? Well, at all costs, HBO Max wants to “be there for you” (as the famous Friends theme song would say) and therefore offers you an attractive discount. The anticipated streaming platform finally arrived in Latin America this Tuesday, June 29, with a varied catalog of series and movies that seeks to please all ages. However, upon entering the website, the first thing one notices is neither Game of Thrones nor DC Extended Universe advertisements, but an unmissable legend that clearly aims to hook the undecided.

As you can see in the previous image, it is a 50% discount on the monthly subscription payment. In the words of HBO Max, it is a promotion “available only to new and returning users. […] with 1-month automatic renewal plan ». This means that the discount will be applied to the payments of each month indefinitely (apparently). The promotion will be canceled only until the contracted plan stops being renewed. Therefore, it is important that at the time of hiring, you activate the automatic renewal.

The 50% discount is valid for both types of monthly subscription. Recall that, initially, HBO Max offered a Mobile Plan (only for mobile devices) of $ 99 pesos and a Standard Plan (for all screens) of $ 149 pesos. Now, when applying the discount, those prices are $ 49.50 pesos and $ 74.50 pesos respectively.

To take advantage of the promotion, those interested have until July 31 to claim it. According to Engadget, it can only be redeemed from the HBO Max website and not from the application. Once subscribed, the discount will continue to apply monthly “until we cancel the account, change our plan, or no longer have a valid payment method.”

Source: CinePremiere