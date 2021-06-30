HBO Max offers 6 months free to Telmex users and 50% discount to new buyers

In Latin America the strong presence of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus is felt as the streaming platforms most consumed by users, however, this June 29 we finally have HBO Max at our fingertips, and boy does he want to stay with all of them potential buyers. Through social networks, a couple of completely amazing promotions are reported for those who are interested in the new catalog, with subscriptions that will surely shake the competition thanks to its low cost.

At first, a standard plan for mobile phones of 99 pesos and another of 149 for screens was announced. However, today HBO Max surprises with a super discount of 50% for mobile devices, that is, 50 Mexican pesos per month until July 31, and the price will always be maintained and the subscription is maintained. Without a doubt, this detail will be hopelessly attractive to those who are looking for the quality productions that HBO has made over all these years. Of course, the discounted package has already become a trend on social networks, but the best is missing.

In its relentless goal to become the most successful streaming platform in Latin America, HBO Max is offering six months completely free to Telmex users; If you already have telephony or an Infinitum package, you can request half a year of free service through the website. According to the portal, it will be valid until January 31, 2021, so on January 1, 2022, a charge of 127 Mexican pesos for the normal monthly payment of HBO would be added to your receipt. In the specifications it is mentioned that you can cancel at any time.

To activate the free six months of HBO Max it is necessary to connect to the Infinitum network of our home, enter the official page of the platform and click on “Start session”; then we will select the option “Enter with a provider” and a list with different names will be displayed; We will click on Telmex and we will be redirected to the website of the telephone service where all the details of the package will be explained to us; if we agree we will have to click “Accept promotion”. Ready, half a year of free HBO Max in your home.

Hollywood series and movies have been divided into multiple streaming platforms by production studios, a reality that makes the decision to choose one or more services complicated. Now consumers have to choose between Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, or HBO Max; there are more, of course, but these four are emerging as the most purchased on the continent. With the two packages previously exposed from HBO Max we are facing a provider that is not afraid to face the business giants in this part of the world, it has even been well received by its opponents on social networks.

Among the most prominent titles that we can find on HBO are Game of Thrones – 59%, the entire series of Harry Potter, numerous installments of the DC Extended Universe, Friends, the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, all the movies of Deadly weapon, the trilogy of The spell, all the movies of Batman from 1989 to 1997, also the Christopher Nolan trilogy, the anthology of Mad max, classic cartoons and cult series. Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video will have to work hard over the next few years not to lose subscribers to HBO Max’s jaw-dropping catalog and incredible prices. Next year we’ll find out how the new service is doing with your numbers.

