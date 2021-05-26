HBO Max Latin America: The Suicide Squad and Dune will arrive 35 days after the theatrical release

HBO Max Latin America will come with great surprises, in addition to the huge catalog that it has and with which we can enjoy classics from Warner Bros. and HBO, new highly anticipated productions will be available to users shortly after their release in theaters. The service in the United States has a simultaneous launch in cinemas and streaming with its new releases, but that strategy was very controversial; in Latin America the new tapes will be available 35 days after their theatrical release.

Among the most anticipated films of the season are The Suicide Squad, a sequel to Suicide Squad – 25% by James Gunn, which has a great cast and promises to be much better than its predecessor. Its theatrical release is scheduled for August 6, so in September those who have not gone to see it on the big screen will be able to see it on HBO Max.

There are also high expectations for Dune, based on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel, now directed by Denis Villeneuve. This film is scheduled for release on October 1 and is expected to be the first installment in a franchise. Other films that hit HBO Max 35 days after its premiere include the musical drama In the Heights, and Space Jam: A New Legacy, a reboot of the 90s classic that marked a generation.

As mentioned before, the strategy was controversial, the movie chains were not very happy and some directors were not either, but so far the releases of this type in the United States have not been failures, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% was a massive box office success, triumphing both in theaters and on HBO Max, outscoring Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. In Latin America, those who want to enjoy the expected releases of Warner Bros., will be able to go to their favorite cinema and just over a month later from the comfort of their home they will be able to see them again.

