HBO Max Latin America: Complete list of movies and series that will be available in June

Very soon in Latin America we will be able to enjoy one of the streaming platforms with the best content: HBO Max. The service will be available at the end of June, with some of the most successful and recognized franchises in the history of film and television, and sagas that have millions of fans around the world. HBO Max hosts the original productions of the television network as well as Warner Bros. productions that includes DC Comics superheroes, this means that animated series and films and live-action series and films of superheroes as iconic as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Justice League, and many more.

For fantasy fans there will be the complete Harry Potter saga along with its two spin-offs, Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% and Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, magical universe inspired by the literary works of the English writer JK Rowling; We will also have available the greatest cinematographic trilogy in the history of cinema, The Lord of the rings, along with its irregular prequel trilogy consisting of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – 75% and The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies – 60%.

But the fun covers the whole family, because they will be classics like the sitcom Friends (including the expected reunion of the actors that has not yet been released), The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Rick and Morty – 100% y Adventure Time, among other. Fans will once again enjoy HBO original series like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones – 59% and The Wire, among many more.

DC Comics fans had to rent Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% ago almost a month to be able to enjoy it, but now they will have it available all the time along with the other Zack Snyder films that preceded it: The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% . For those who have a preference for other adaptations of DC superheroes, they will have a whole catalog at their disposal.

Here is the list of movies and series that will be available on HBO Max Latin America soon (via Spoiler):

Dc comics

| Joker (2019)

| Shazam! (2019)

| Aquaman (2018)

| Wonder Woman (2017)

| Wonder Woman 1984 (2021)

| Suicide Squad (2016)

| Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

| The Dark Knight Rises (2013)

| Batman Begins (2005)

| Green Lantern (2011)

| The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

| DC Animated Universe Movies

| Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman and Robin.

| Zack Snyder’s cut from Justice League (2021)

The Lord of the Rings

| The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

| The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

| The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003)

| The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

| The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

| The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Wizarding world

| Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

| Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows Part 2 (2011)

| Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows Part 1 (2010)

| Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

| Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

| Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

| Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

| Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

| Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

HBO Originals

| Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

| Westworld (2016)

| Barry (2018)

| True Detective (2014)

| Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

| Silicon Valley (2014-2019)

| Veep (2012-2019)

| The Wire (2002-2008)

| The Sopranos (1999-2007)

| Chernobyl (2019)

| The Undoing (2020)

| Succession (2018-2019)

| Watchmen (2019)

| Euphoria (2019)

| Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)

| Friends Special (2021)

| Tenet (2020)

| The Flight Attendant (2020)

| Gossip Girl (2021)

| Sex and the City (2021)

Other chains

| Rick and Morty (2013)

| Doctor Who (2005)

| The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996)

| Luther (2010-2019)

| Doom Patrol (2019)

| The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

| South Park (1997)

| Friends (1994-2004)

| The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

| Two and a Half Men (2003-2015)

| Batwoman (2019)

| Katy Keene (2020)

| Adventure Time

| Batman: The Animated Series

Classics

| American Pie (1999)

| Fight Club (1999)

| Notting Hill (1999)

| The Matrix (1999)

| Armageddon (1998)

| Great Expectations (1998)

| Good Will Hunting (1997)

| One Fine Day (1996)

| Babe (1995)

| Braveheart (1995)

| Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

| Out of Africa (1985)

| Gremlins (1984)

| Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

| Friday the 13th (1980)

| The Shining (1980)

| Apocalypse Now (1979)

| Piranha (1978)

| Annie Hall (1977)

| 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

| Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

| Casablanca (1942)

| Citizen Kane (1941)

| The Wizard of Oz (1939)

| Saga Police Academy (1984-1994)

| IT (2017)

| Lethal Weapon Saga (1987-1998)

| Die Hard Saga / Die Hard (1988-2013)

| Nightmare on Elm Street Saga (1984-2010)

| Alien Saga (1979-1997)

| Jaws / Jaws Saga (1975-1987)

Studio ghibli

| Spirited Away (2001)

| My Neighbor Totoro (1998)

| Princess Monoke (1997)

| Castle in the Sky (1986)

| Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

| Poppy Hill (2011)

