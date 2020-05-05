(Bloomberg) – AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max won’t debut until the end of the month, but the company is already working hard to convince Americans they can afford it.

The video service will cost $ 15 a month, a rate that is at the top end of what its streaming rivals charge, but a promotion allows customers to get it for $ 12 a month for the first year. AT&T executive Jeff McElfresh said last month that the company was looking for several ways to make HBO Max more palatable.

It is not surprising. According to a survey of approximately 1,000 American consumers conducted by Corus on behalf of Bloomberg, most Americans spend $ 15 or less on their entire streaming service budget. And at least for now, HBO Max is not the priority.

Respondents noted that they viewed the HBO platform as less indispensable than Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. They ranked it in the same range as ViacomCBS Inc.’s CBS All Access, a $ 6-a-month service that has had moderate success, but not the one HBO Max aspires to have.

The most popular platform is Netflix, which costs $ 13 a month. And Disney +, which has quickly accumulated more than 50 million users since its launch last year, is only $ 7.

Streaming services in general have benefited from coronavirus quarantines that plagued the United States and much of the world: Netflix added a staggering 15.8 million subscribers last quarter. But economic depression and widespread unemployment may make consumers less eager to apply for new services, especially as the crisis continues.

AT&T will launch HBO Max on May 27 and the company has been evaluating a series of promotions “to find the right value proposition and the right opportunity for market expansion,” McElfresh said last month.

Quibi, a short-form video application that was released last month went through the same process. It initially offered a 90-day free trial to new customers.

HBO Max has some advantages. In particular, more than 40 million people in the US they already pay for HBO, be it the cable network or the current online version. And now they will have the opportunity to pay a similar price for a service with much more content, which includes classic movies, replays like “Friends” and new original productions.

AT&T can also convince those who don’t want to continue watching cable television and who are investing that money in streaming services. Even customers on a limited budget may discover they have an additional $ 15 a month to spend.

Original Note: HBO Max’s Price Too High for Most Americans ’Streaming Budgets

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 30 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 31 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.