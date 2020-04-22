1/2

HBO Max is here, announces its debut date with a great content offer

The platform of HBO Max It already has a date for its debut with its new programming that will be available from May 27, as announced Warnermedia from AT&T last Tuesday.

This is a clear sign of the strong mourning that exists between streaming services that seek to crown themselves as the most used, particularly during these days of confinement by the Covid-19.

However, the service was already expected after Warnermedia He had previously announced his arrival, signaling he would arrive at one point in May, and he stuck to those plans even though part of his schedule had to be postponed due to the crisis.

“HBO Max aspires for greatness for everyone in the household — adult favorites include @friends, #BigBangTheory, #DoctorWho & @HBO offerings; Gen Z and YA favorites like @southpark, #GossipGirl, @rickandmorty, @cw_katykeene, and family favorites like @sesamestreet. ” -Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, @hbomax & President, @tntdrama, @tbsnetwork, @trutv # tca20 A shared WarnerMedia post (@warnermedia) on Jan 16, 2020 at 12:56 p.m. PST

The bad news within this is that the service will be listed among the most expensive, 14.99 dollars a month.

Warnermedia has the strong slogan that the great offer of successes it offers HBO , which includes “Game of Thrones” and “Succession”, DC Comics films such as “Wonder Woman” (“Wonder Woman”) and “The Dark Knight” (“Batman, the night knight”), and series TV shows as popular as “Friends” and “South Park,” are enough to draw viewers awash with new online options.

Despite the highly anticipated meeting of “Friends“Which was intended to be held before the premiere had to be postponed due to the pandemic, among the fresh offer are” Love Life “, a scripted series starring Anna Kendrick; the “Legendary” ballroom dance competition; new cartoons of Looney Tunes Cartoons”And“ The Not Too Late Show with Elmo ”by Sesame Workshop.

Likewise, Warnermedia also announced that HBO Max It will premiere some films directly, the first, a documentary “On the Record”, about women who have accused hip hop magnate Russell Simmons of harassment and abuse.

Robert Greenblatt, President of Warner media entertainment He noted being impressed with the variety of content.

I am stunned by the breadth and depth of our offer, he said in a statement Tuesday.

Furthermore, the AT&T company projects that HBO Max will have 80 million of subscribers worldwide and 50 million in the United States by 2025, (HBO currently has about 35 million subscribers).

As for the giant of Netflix, Has 167 million subscribers around the world, in the six months after its launch Disney plus has amassed more than 50 million subscribers, well above projections for Walt Disney Co.

So far it has not been possible to define what impact it will have on the HBO Max Confinement during the pandemic, however, is a fact that the audience has increased with so many people sheltered in their homes.

Furthermore, a record increase in unemployment will make the cost of HBO Max be prohibitive for some.

Likewise, for existing streaming services there is also strong competition due to the emergence of new platforms Like Apple TV-Plus and the recently launched Quibi, in July NBCUniversal will debut Peacock, which will have a free option with commercials.

In the meantime HBO Max will offer some 10,000 hours programming, including brands of Warnermedia, with Warner Bros film and TV productions .; Turner networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network, and others

