HBO Max is a “huge opportunity” for DC movies and series

The world of live-action adaptations of DC Comics changes quite regularly, as the characters in the comic book franchise inspire an increasing number of movies and television series. That list is expected to grow significantly thanks to HBO Max, the streaming service that serves as home to many WarnerMedia properties. Not only is HBO Max offering fans new seasons of series already on the DC Universe, such as “Doom Patrol,” “Titans,” and the animation “Harley Quinn,” but the streaming service is also expected to debut its own. Exclusive DC movies and TV shows.

We already know of several projects on the way, such as “Peacemaker”, which will be the first series that will arrive from January 2022, the Green Lantern series, the Batgirl movie and now it has also been confirmed that the Blue Beetle movie is coming to HBO Max. There is a whole plan of original DC content for this new platform.

This strategy was recently addressed by the president of Warner Bros. Picture Group, Toby Emmerich, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, in which he promised that HBO Max will be “a great opportunity” for the DC brand.

HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC, ”said Emmerich, president of the WB group. It allows us to make high-quality, mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles., while They also cross featured characters from our biggest movies in original series. Connecting the DC Cinematic Universe with Max offers our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more opportunities to enjoy more fantastic stories with these beloved characters.

Once again, as they have been doing for a long time, they once again emphasize the idea of ​​the DC multiverse, something that has been around for a long time thanks to the Arrowverse and especially after its Crisis on Infinite Earth crossover. In the same way, it seems that his focus is going to be dedicating those characters, let’s call them more secondary, to this platform.

Via information | The Los Angeles Times