HBO Max earned just 11 million subscribers in its first year

All of us are part of a juicy market for the big media companies. Netflix and Disney have been able to take advantage of that well, but what about HBO Max? One of the newest services to join the streaming offering has one of the most desirable catalogs, but even with its appeal, it hasn’t garnered more than 11 million subscribers in its first year, and that number isn’t necessarily impressive.

According to a statement (via The Playlist), in its first year in the United States, HBO Max achieved an increase of 11.1 million new subscribers, this in relation to the 33.1 million it already had on its HBO platforms. The total result is 44 million in that country and, although it is undoubtedly a large number, it is somewhat small when we think about, for example, that Amazon, Disney and Netflix range between 100 and 200 million users.

However, there is a key. HBO Max is barely available in the United States, while the other three we mentioned have a global presence. This also reveals the importance of the international market for these types of services. The most interesting thing here will be to see if in a year, when Latin America already has the option to join their subscriptions, our region will be able to significantly increase those numbers.

The market is not free of competition. In the United States alone there are three other major competitors: Starz Play, Peacock and Paramount Plus. Let’s no longer talk about smaller and more segmented services like Mubi or Shudder. Actually, the media companies have gone out of their way to take even a small slice of the cake. HBO Max has the advantage of its large library of content, having access to decades of productions from one of the oldest studios in the industry: Warner Bros.

In Latin America, the prices of the new platform are much more accessible than those of HBO. In Mexico, for example, the standard plan is more or less similar to Netflix and its monthly cost will be $ 149 pesos, cheaper than the streaming giant. And, for the public accustomed to their mobile devices, there will be another mobile plan of $ 99 pesos per month, which makes it just as cheap as Prime Video. Quite surprising costs.

We will also have to pay attention to the way in which these figures increase this year, after the simultaneous release of expected titles was announced, as a result of the pandemic. And it is necessary to wonder if productions like Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% or Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% did not contribute to those new 11 million. Although in Latin America there will be a window in theaters 35 days before arrival on the platform, it is still an exclusive period of exhibition in very small cinemas and, with the distribution of vaccines still very slow in our region, this will surely make it a more attractive option for consumers who feel insecure about going to the movies and may be little patient.

Do you plan to subscribe to HBO Max, will our region put its numbers face to face with the competition? We will discover it throughout the year and from June 29 when it is available in Latin America. Also keep an eye on the launch offers, which will give discounts of up to 30 percent, for those who wish to purchase a quarterly or annual plan.

