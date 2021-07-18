HBO Max develops more animated ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs

The Hollywood Reporter reports that HBO Max is developing several additional animated projects inspired by the hit series based on the works of George RR Martin,‘Game of Thrones’.

Last January we already advanced that the streamer was working on an animated drama of ‘Game of Thrones’ under the leadership of HBO executive Francesca Orsi and her team. According to this latest update, HBO Max is now working on at least two animated series, one of which would be set in Yi Ti’s Golden Empire, a territory never seen in the original series.

Yi Ti is a region on the continent of Essos, near the southeastern limits of the known world. According to the medium, the society is considered one of the oldest and most advanced in the author’s fantasy universe. Yi Ti is inspired by Imperial China, in the same way that Westeros was inspired by medieval Europe.

Following the conclusion of the Emmy-winning series, HBO announced two prequel series. On the one hand, ‘Bloodmoon’, a project led by Naomi Watts that ended up canceled in full post-production of its pilot episode. The second project, ‘House of the Dragon’, will arrive in 2022 and have 10 episodes that will take place 300 years before the events of the award-winning series, in a story that will be based mainly on George RR Martin’s work, ‘Fuego and blood ‘, published in 2018.

In January we also reported that HBO had started the development of another spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’ with a future prequel series entitled’ Tales of Dunk and Egg ‘, a story again based on some novels by the author that in Spain we know as’ The Tales. of Dunk and Egg ‘. This would be set 90 years before the GOT events.

As early as May, it was announced that ‘Helstrom’ executive producer Amanda Segel had signed on to write another of the future spin-offs of ‘Game of Thrones’ that the channel has in development. Segelfirm to write the story of ‘10,000 Ships’, a prequel centered on Princess Nymeria and her journey from Essos to Dorne.

This project was announced last March along with two other spin-offs, ‘9 Voyages’ (also known as ‘Sea Snake’) and ‘Flea Bottom’, the first being developed by Bruno Heller (‘Pennyworth’) and George RR Martin himself. ‘9 Voyages’ follow the story of Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint in ‘House of the Dragon’.

Regarding ‘Flea Bottom’, at the moment it has no associated creative team, in a story that will be set in the poorest slum of King’s Landing (capital of the Seven Kingdoms), a labyrinth of narrow streets and dark alleys full tanneries, bars and brothels.